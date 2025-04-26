Ensure no scarcity of drinking water anywhere: Chief Secy

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has directed all the district magistrates (DMs) to ensure that there is no scarcity of drinking water in any places. The development came up after some complaints relating to drinking water surfaced in a few places.

It was learnt that the Chief Secretary during the meeting drew attention to the complaints relating to the drinking water in some places and said this might have been caused due to a decline in groundwater level. He also warned that the situation may aggravate in the future and hence adequate preventive measures have to be taken. The Chief Secretary during the meeting said that it is necessary to review the drinking water situation in the districts so that people in the future do not face any difficulties. He asked the DMs that they will have to ensure that people get adequate drinking water. The DMs will have to take a stock of ongoing various projects and carry out necessary repair works, if required.

Due to scorching summer heat, drinking water crisis sometimes take place. State government has already taken several steps to mitigate the water crisis.

Recently, two helpline numbers were introduced so that people, if facing any difficulties, can register complaints through whatsapp messages. A quick response team (QRT) has been formed in each block to address water crisis, if taken place in any places. Junior engineers from the block level were in the QRT teams.

The Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has chalked out elaborate plans to handle any water crisis. The two helpline numbers are 8902022222/ 8902066666.