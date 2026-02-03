Ensure no illegal firecrackers are burst during Shab-e-Barat: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the Pollution Control Board and police authorities to ensure that no illegal and hazardous firecrackers are permitted to be used during the observance of Shab-e-Barat.

The court directed that firecrackers will not be permitted to be used at night from 10 pm to 6 am.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul directed the Pollution Control Board and the police authorities to ensure that “no firecrackers which are not permissible and hazardous to the environment, are permitted to be used during the observance of Shab-e-Barat.”

The court also directed that it will be the duty of the police department to provide “adequate security to the petitioner and her family members during the festival”.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, directed that an action taken report be filed before the next date of hearing, which will be mentioned in the monthly list for hearing in April.

Holding that the singular grievance of the petitioner is with regard to bursting of firecrackers during observance of Shab-e-Barat, the court said that she has prayed for necessary direction by the court to ensure that no illegal firecrackers are used by the people and there may be time limit fixed for using the same. The West Bengal government has declared a holiday on Wednesday on account of the observance of Shab-e-Barat.