‘Ensure every spl child gets provisions as per RPWD Act 2016 for HS exams’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has notified heads of all recognised class XII schools to ensure that every Children With Special Needs (CWSN) gets the provisions as per the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, for the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2024 and class XI annual examination-2024.



For scheduling accommodations, which are adjustments to the time allowance or scheduling of tests through extended and compensatory time, the WBCHSE allows extra time for completion of exams i.e. 60 minutes for three hours examination.

The Council allows usage of magnifying glass for visually-impaired candidates, verbal instruction for examination to be written on blackboard of exam room, clarification of examination direction as well as colour naming for students with colour blindness, provisions of access of sign language interpreters, as well as a reader in case student with disability does not want scribe facility.

A total of 18 concessions are offered by the Council.

They have requested the head of institutions to apply to the Regional Deputy Secretary of the Council for availing the facilities.

The HS Practical Examination 2024, including vocational subjects, music, visual arts, health and physical education will take place from December 1 to 15.

The practical and project marks need to be submitted online between December 4 to 31. Admit card for HS Examination 2024 will be issued on January 30 and the examination will be held from February 16 to 29.

According to the Council, the results will be published within June 10, 2024.