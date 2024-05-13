Ensure criminal proceedings against Rekha Sharma & BJP leaders: Trinamool asks EC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has asked the Election Commission (EC) to direct the police to initiate criminal proceedings against the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma and other BJP leaders, including Piyali Das, for several alleged criminal offences, including criminal conspiracy and intimidation, committed against women in Sandeshkhali and electorates in general.

In its letter, Trinamool alleged that a woman of Sandeshkhali has accused NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, along with other BJP leaders such as Piyali Das, of forcing her to sign a blank paper without knowing its purpose. “Later, when the police issued her a notice, she learnt that she had been made a de-facto complainant in a rape case. She realised that her signature was used to file a false rape complaint without her consent. When she tried to withdraw the complaint, she was subjected to intimidation and threats from local BJP members, especially from Smt. Piyali Das, who threatened her of dire consequences, if she resisted or tried to withdraw the complaint,” read the TMC complaint.

TMC claimed that such an act of obtaining a signature on blank paper through coercion to file a false rape complaint “is not only an abuse of law and power, but also amounts to offences of forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy. The exploitation of women for political gain is a reprehensible tactic that undermines their rights and dignity. Such manipulation not only violates the rights of these women but also damages the integrity of democratic institutions”.

Trinamool told the EC that “exploitation of institutions like the NCW by BJP for partisan purposes is a flagrant abuse of power and a betrayal of the principles of democracy. Furthermore, such illegal acts have caused terror in the minds of the general public during the ensuing general elections, 2024.” The ruling party of Bengal demanded that the EC direct respective station house officers’ of competent police stations to initiate criminal proceedings against Rekha Sharma, Piyali Das and other unknown BJP leaders for their alleged role in the commission of the aforesaid offences of forgery, cheating, fraud, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.

Further, it also demanded that besides restraining the BJP leaders from making any further “false allegations” concerning the Sandeshkhali incident, EC should also restrain them from “threatening the women of Sandeshkhali who wish to withdraw false complaints lodged at their instance”.