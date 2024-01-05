Ensure Buddhadeb Sau not allowed to interfere with univ’s work: Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: Professor Buddhadeb Sau should not be allowed to interfere with the work of the Jadavpur University (JU) any more, Raj Bhavan directed the pro-Vice Chancellor and Registrar to



ensure the same.

A compliance report has also been sought. In a letter from Raj Bhavan dated January 4, the Chancellor stated that Professor Buddhadeb Sau is no longer the “authorised”

V-C of the varsity.

“He cannot assume that position and enjoy the benefits or the authority attached to it. His illegitimate action violates the orders of the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court that stated: ‘...The Court had found that only the Chancellor had the power to appoint, reappoint or temporarily appoint or remove the Vice-Chancellor,’” it was stated.

The letter further cited that the power of appointment, including reappointment, is entrusted to the Chancellor and not to the state government. State Education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday alleged that Governor C V Ananda Bose, as the Chancellor of JU, was not thinking of the students’ interest. Bose removed JU interim V-C Buddhadeb Sau on the eve of the university’s convocation on December 24.

“The Chancellor tried to teach a lesson to the students over the convocation. The Governor is not thinking about the interest of students, we hope he will,” Basu told reporters.

Sau was asked by the higher education department to discharge the responsibilities of the vice-chancellor till a permanent V-C is appointed. The education minister said: “We are all looking at the honourable Supreme Court for resolving the issue (appointment of V-Cs in 31 state universities including JU),” the minister said. A case in this regard is pending in the apex court.