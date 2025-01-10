‘Ensure beneficiaries avail building materials at reasonable price’

Kolkata: After the Bengal government has credited the first installment of funds to 12 lakh beneficiaries on their bank accounts for constructing houses under “Banglar Bari” scheme, State Panchayat department has directed the BDOs to ensure that the beneficiaries can avail the building materials at reasonable price and the suppliers cannot increase the price as there will be a demand for these materials.

The district officials will have to take up the issue with the dealers so that the beneficiaries can buy construction materials at the proper rate. The quality of these materials should also be determined by the local administrations. To monitor these issues, the officials from the local panchayat or from the BDO offices will have to carry out inspections of the construction of each house. The district administrations will have to carry out an inspection at least once in a month to review the progress and to ensure that funds are properly utilised. The remaining 16 lakh beneficiaries will also receive their share by January 2026. Among these 16 lakh, 8 lakh will receive funds in May-June 2025 and the rest by December-January. State Panchayat minister Pradip Majumdar has already held several meetings with various district administrations and issued necessary directives to the district magistrates on how to accelerate the process. The DMs will monitor the process so that the beneficiaries can start the construction work without a delay.

The first instalment of Rs 60,000 has been given to the 12 lakh beneficiaries.

The Panchayat department has already issued directives to all the districts giving an outline about the stipulated time within which the construction works should be completed and how much work progress is required to seek the second installment. A standard operating procedure (SoP) has also been given to the districts. As per the SoP, the first phase work should be completed within 3-6 months after which the second installment will be given. The beneficiaries will have to complete the house within 3 months after the second installment is credited to their bank accounts. The department has asked to open control rooms at the BDO offices. The officials will have to visit the places, review the progress of works and submit a report to the BDO office stating the progress.

Keeping her promise in light of the Centre not providing any funds, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began disbursing the first installment of funds under the Awas Yojana in December last year. The total expenditure of the state will be to the tune of Rs 14,773 crore. Chief Minister time and again said that Rs 1,71,000 crore are due from the Centre under various schemes.