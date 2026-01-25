‘Enrollment portal to reopen for left-out Madhyamik examinees’

KOLKATA: The online enrollment portal for the Madhyamik Examinations 2026 will remain open from January 27 noon to January 28 noon to allow eligible students, who were left out due to school-level lapses, to complete the process, state Education minister Bratya Basu said on Saturday. In a post on X, Basu said that under the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, students’ interests had always been accorded the highest priority. In line with this, the School Education Department and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had taken steps to safeguard the interests of candidates who were excluded from enrollment and issuance of admit cards due to lapses by their schools, he stated. “The enrollment portal will be reopened so that no eligible examinee is deprived of the opportunity to appear in the examination,” Basu said, adding that appropriate administrative measures would be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Soon after the minister’s announcement, the WBBSE issued a notification confirming that the portal would be reopened for 24 hours for candidates deprived of enrollment for the Madhyamik examination, scheduled to begin on February 2. The Board said several secondary schools had reported lapses in the enrollment process at a late stage, resulting in some Class X students being unable to enroll and receive admit cards. It said the special window was being provided for the enrollment of eligible candidates who were deprived due to dereliction on the part of their concerned schools. According to the notification, only candidates who have passed the Class X test examination and secured at least 70 per cent attendance in Classes IX and X will be eligible. Enrollment must be completed through the Board’s portal by the concerned schools, which will be required to pay the applicable fees and late fines. Admit cards for newly enrolled students will be issued on January 29. The Board said it would take action against erring schools to fix accountability and prevent such lapses from recurring.