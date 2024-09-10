Enhancing train safety: Malda implements ‘Helmet Camera Monitoring System’

Malda: In a move towards enhancing train safety and operational efficiency, the Malda Division of Eastern Railway has introduced an innovative helmet camera monitoring system for rolling in-and-out inspections and train observation.



This advanced system provides real-time monitoring and ensures smooth train operations by rapidly identifying and addressing any operational flaws.

The helmet cameras will be utilized to inspect train wheels, bearings, and other components during slow-speed movements through train stations, as well as for under-gear inspections. The primary goal is to detect and resolve any faulty components while the train is in operation, thereby ensuring uninterrupted and safe operations.

Malda Division is the first in Eastern Railway to install this state-of-the-art helmet camera monitoring system. Currently, eight helmet cameras have been distributed across stations in Malda and Jamalpur, with plans to extend the system to other stations, including Bhagalpur, Sahibganj, and additional locations within the Malda Division.

Key features of the helmet camera monitoring system includes an Integrated Recording meaning a continuous recording of train inspection activities, Live Streaming Capability which enables remote monitoring of personnel and resources through a backend system, Flexible Connectivity in which Video streams can be transmitted live via Wi-Fi or GPRS (SIM card) to a backend system or video wall, Push-to-Talk Feature to facilitate seamless

communication between field staff and control rooms, extended battery life which offers around 8 hours of battery backup with an IP 66 rating for durability and archiving capability with which recorded videos can be stored for future review, allowing for detailed analysis and improved decision-making.