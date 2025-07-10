Enhancing trade: State pushes for mango export boost from Malda

Malda: Amid long-standing demands to enhance the mango trade in Malda, the state government has taken steps to strengthen infrastructure for fruit and vegetable cultivation and export. On Tuesday, a high-level delegation led by Horticulture and Food Processing department Secretary Smaraki Mahapatra visited various agricultural sites across the district.

The delegation toured vegetable and fruit farms in Old Malda and mushroom cultivation units in Kaliachak. They also inspected mango processing units and interacted with farmers. A review meeting focusing on fruits, vegetables and floriculture was held the same day in Malda.

Later, a crucial meeting was convened at the district administrative building, attended by District Magistrate Nitin Singhania, Horticulture Officer Samanta Layek and representatives from the Malda Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MMCCI). Export-related challenges were a key point of discussion. President of MMCCI and Malda Mango Merchants’ Association, Ujjal Saha, voiced the traders’ concerns. “Mango exports are increasing, but we are facing several logistical and infrastructural problems. We’ve submitted a memorandum outlining our issues and are hopeful that solutions will be implemented soon,” said Saha. Secretary Mahapatra emphasised the state’s commitment to agricultural progress. “We have reviewed the condition of fruit and vegetable cultivation and identified critical areas requiring intervention. Infrastructure enhancement for better export opportunities is a priority,” she stated.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania echoed the importance of coordinated efforts. “The visiting delegation has evaluated production conditions and local challenges. Going forward, initiatives will be taken to boost the sale and export of mangoes and other vegetables,” he said. The delegation also assessed poly-pack houses, potato nurseries and other farming setups to evaluate how government support and infrastructural upgrades could enhance yield and market reach. Farmers were consulted regarding cultivation techniques, storage facilities and transportation issues. Mahapatra’s visit covered key blocks such as English Bazar, Old Malda and Habibpur. The initiative signals the government’s growing focus on turning Malda into a major hub for fruit and vegetable exports.

The MMCCI proposed several strategic plans, including setting up cold storage units, improving packaging standards and developing export-specific logistics to facilitate smoother trade. With mangoes being a major agricultural product of Malda, the state’s renewed attention offers fresh hope to farmers and traders looking to expand their footprint in international markets.