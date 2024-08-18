Enhancing security for women staffers: Banners come up at KMC

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sported a number of banners and posters demanding strengthening of security of women employees within the premises of the civic body. The matter assumes significance in the backdrop of demands for women safety and security, particularly in workplaces in the wake of the gruesome death and murder of a lady doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Some of the banners demand bringing all departments of KMC under CCTV surveillance, some others demand deployment of women security personnel in the KMC while another poster states that no woman will be asked to work on holidays while few others reiterate that no woman employee will be made to work after sunset.

Though there is no mention of any organisation in these posters, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillors believe that such act is the handiwork of the opposition union of the KMC.

Mayor Firhad Hakim when questioned about such banners being put up in the KMC assured of all possible measures for strengthening security of women in the KMC. “There is ample security for the women in KMC. No woman here has to work after sunset. However, in the backdrop of such demands, the security will be further reviewed and necessary interventions for further bolstering of security will be taken,” he added.

According to KMC sources, CCTV surveillance will be strengthened in various offices of the KMC. More security guards will be deployed at other offices of the KMC in different parts of the city apart from the head office at SN Banerjee Road. There will be sufficient women toilets too.