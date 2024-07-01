Enhanced surveillance begins at Buxa & Jaldapara

Alipurduar: The forest is closed for three months. To ensure its safety during this period, the Forest department has activated all watchtowers at Buxa Tiger Reserve and conducted river rafting surveillance at Jaldapara. For the next three months in Buxa, monitoring of major rivers like Raidak, Sankhosh, Dima, Pana and Kaljani will continue, with regular forest scanning.

According to the Forest department, patrolling on foot in both Buxa and Jaldapara forests during heavy rains is often impossible for the forest workers. In Jaldapara National Park, more than 75 Kumki elephants will be active for the next three months for patrolling. All watchtowers have been activated deep in Buxa, with multiple objectives in mind. Forest workers will be on duty day and night at each watchtower in the jungle of Buxa.

Apurba Sen, Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve, said: “During the next three months of heavy monsoon, many areas within Buxa become inaccessible. But the forest will be scanned as per the rules. All watchtowers will be active for surveillance. As security is required inside the tiger reserve, the forest personnel will be on alert day and night.”

Just east of Jaldapara National Park lies the Torsa River, which changes shape completely during the monsoon season. Additionally, miscreants try to smuggle wood by cutting trees and floating the logs down the river. Patrolling has started along a 30 km stretch of the Torsa River using rafting boats.

Separately, on the opposite side of the Torsa River, there will be boat surveillance towards Chilapata. A team of 5-6 forest personnel equipped with life jackets, guns and other items will be on duty in the river by turns.

Navjeet De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, said: “Poachers have an old practice of floating wood in the river. The forest workers will work to stop that. Patrolling on foot cannot be done in many places in Jaldapara for the next three months. We will take the help of more than 75 Kumki elephants. Elephant Safari is closed for three months. Those elephants will protect the forest.”