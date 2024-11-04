Enhanced security measures in place for Kali Puja immersion

BALURGHAT: Following a tragic incident during the Durga Puja immersion where two members of a family drowned in the Atrai River, authorities are implementing enhanced security measures for this year’s Kali Puja immersions. Local police and civic authorities have taken proactive steps to ensure safety across immersion sites in Balurghat, particularly at Sadar Ghat and Congress Ghat.

At Sadar Ghat, where a hydraulic trolley system facilitates the immersions, the municipality has put in place extensive arrangements. Congress Ghat, located nearby, has also seen security reinforcement, with civil defense boats stationed and the area around the riverbank marked off with bamboo barricades to signal dangerous zones. The municipality and police are urging immersion organisers to use Sadar Ghat for immersions owing to its better safety provisions.

Ashok Mitra, Chairman of the municipality, said: “Sadar Ghat is equipped with an automated immersion system, making it a safer and more controlled environment. We understand that some people traditionally prefer Congress Ghat but we request everyone to exercise caution this year given the unfortunate incident during Durga Puja.”

Santi Nath Panja, Inspector-in-Charge of Balurghat Police Station, added: “We have heightened security at both Sadar and Congress Ghat to prevent any mishaps. We urge all participants to follow safety protocols strictly.”