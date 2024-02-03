English question paper goes viral in Malda: Exams of 11 candidates cancelled

Kolkata: A picture of the English language question paper for the Madhyamik examination 2024 went viral on social media on Saturday.



Taking action against the accused candidates who are from Malda, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has cancelled 11 candidates’ examinations.

The candidates had concealed the QR code in the images shared with red marks, however, the Board was able to trace the centre as well as the candidates and take the appropriate action. The Board was informed of the incident at around 11:30 am and within some time they were able to trace. Based on the evidence, the Board president Ramanuj Ganguly said that the candidates involved in such incidents are doing it purposefully.

“I have evidence that these are being done purposefully with an intention to disrupt the examination process. From our side we are trying to ensure that the arrangements are sufficient and ensure no such incident takes place,” Ganguly said.

Apart from this, three mobile phones were seized and the candidates’ English paper was cancelled. On Friday, four images of a Bengali question paper went viral on social media after the examination had started. In this case, the examinations of two students were cancelled and Ganguly said that further action would be taken in the RA committee meeting.

A total of 9,23,045 candidates had registered for the examination in 2,675 centres.