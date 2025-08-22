English Bazar Municipality unveils free ambulance service

Malda: A fleet of ambulances, which will provide free services, were officially launched in Malda on Thursday, marking a significant step toward strengthening healthcare accessibility for the people of the district. The initiative, undertaken by the Health department under the inspiration of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been rolled out with the support of the English Bazar Municipality (EBM).

The inauguration took place at the EBM premises at around 11 am, with a traditional coconut-breaking ceremony and the flag off. The civic body chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, vice-chairperson Sumala Agarwala, councillor Shubhamoy Basu, along with other councillors and municipal officials, attended the programme.

Each ambulance, valued at around Rs 15 lakh and provided by the Health department, has been equipped to offer reliable emergency transport. Citizens can access the service completely free of charge by dialing the toll-free number 102. Patients will be transported to Malda Medical College and Hospital, and in cases of greater urgency, the facility will also extend to Kolkata. Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the initiative. “This service will be a lifeline for the people of Malda. With the introduction of free ambulances, financial difficulties will no longer delay emergency medical care. Every citizen, rich or poor, will now have access to timely treatment,” he said. He further added that the service would be gradually expanded. “In the coming days, more ambulances will be introduced in Malda. Every block hospital will also be equipped with ambulance services to ensure healthcare reaches the last mile,” Choudhury stated.

Locals welcomed the move, describing it as a timely measure that would save lives, particularly in rural and economically weaker sections of society.