English Bazar Municipality to hold spl cleanliness drive

Malda: Following directives from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Municipal Affairs department, English Bazar Municipality (EBM) is going to organise a special cleanliness drive from July 15 to 20 in the first phase.



The next phase will be done from July 22 to 27. This drive will ensure cleanliness as well as help harness the spread of vector-borne diseases, including dengue. All municipalities of the state have been advised to carry out this special drive.

A meeting was organized in Malda Town Hall on Wednesday morning in the presence of the Nirmal Sathi, Nirmal Bandhu, scavengers and the assistant inspectors of the conservancy of the EBM. Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of EBM along with Amitabha Mandal, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH-3), were also present in the workshop.

In the 1st phase of the initiative, all the drainage systems will be inspected to clear blockage and steps will be taken to negate the possibility of water getting stagnant at any place. The cleanliness of the roads, lanes and alleys of the EBM area will be supervised by the concerned ward councillors.

In the 2nd phase, the EBM officials will go door to door and inspect, spreading awareness on hygiene. They will also ensure that the houses do not have stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed. If required the officials may call for help from the EBM.

EBM is also going to be equipped with 22 more garbage collection vehicles to make the process faster and more efficient.

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury said: “The order has been sent by the Municipal Affairs department as desired by our Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. To carry out the special drive smoothly we had a meeting to discuss and plan the steps. We shall also finalize the matter of night cleaning of the EBM area after the drive.”