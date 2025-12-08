English Bazar Municipality plans 50 new parking lots

Malda: The English Bazar Municipality is taking a major initiative to address the long-standing parking crisis in the town. At the beginning of the new year, the municipality plans to set up more than 50 parking lots across English Bazar, with the management and maintenance entrusted to women from self-help groups (SHGs).

Municipal Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury said the move had been pending approval for some time. “We had placed a request before the administration several months ago. The District Magistrate has now assured us that the parking lots will be set up soon. The responsibility will be handed over to women from SHGs, which will create employment for them,” he said. Choudhury added that the initiative would not only generate municipal revenue but also “significantly help reduce traffic congestion in the town.”

Municipal sources said English Bazar covers an area of about 14.25 sq km, over 60% of which is occupied by government offices, educational institutions, hospitals, the railway station, bus terminus, playgrounds and wetlands. Only 40% of the area is residential. While most cities have a population density of 750–1,000 people per sq km, English Bazar far exceeds that figure. “In this town, nearly 25,000 people live per square kilometre,” Choudhury said. He noted that even if every family has just one bicycle, scooter, or motorcycle on the road, the demand for parking shoots up drastically.

Adding to the pressure, nearly two lakh people from neighbouring areas visit English Bazar daily for work, trade and essential services. Additionally, more than 10,000 vehicles enter the town every day for government and private purposes, making organised parking essential.

Earlier, a district-level meeting on road safety was held in Malda under the initiative of the Public Works Department (Roads). Discussions included improving parking management in English Bazar and pursuing the opening of part of the new Farakka Bridge with the National Highways Authority of India.