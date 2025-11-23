English Bazar: Man beaten on suspicion of theft, dies

Malda: A man died after being brutally assaulted by a group of shopkeepers and locals on suspicion of being a thief at Aambazar under English Bazar Police Station on Saturday evening, officials said on Sunday.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and found two men — Samjan Sheikh (28) of Maheshmati and Ajoy Harijan of Lalkuthi — tied up and severely beaten by locals. Both had sustained grievous injuries.

Police immediately rescued them and shifted them to Malda Medical College & Hospital (MMCH). After primary treatment, the duo was discharged and taken to the police station for safe custody, where their families were informed.

However, shortly after reaching the station, Samjan complained of uneasiness and fell unconscious. He was rushed back to MMCH, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, Samjan’s wife, Kaifa Khatun, lodged a complaint against unknown persons. A case was registered, and during the investigation, three accused — Pintu Mandal, Sujan Ghosh, and Raja Ghosh — were identified and arrested. They have been produced before a court, seeking police custody.

Police are collecting nearby CCTV footage, while post-mortem and magisterial inquest procedures are underway.