English Bazar civic body to build high drain to tackle waterlogging woes

Malda: Incessant rainfall over the last few days has led to waterlogging in almost all the wards of the English Bazar Municipality (EBM). The rise of Mahananda also contributed heavily to the situation. In search of a permanent solution to this problem and to drain out the excess water brought by heavy rains, the EBM will construct a high drain, almost 1.25 kilometres long on the outskirts of it’s area.



The project cost may surpass Rs 50 lakh and is now waiting for the approval of the Board of Councillors (BOC).

Through this high drain, the drained water of 12 wards of the civic body will get a new course to reach the Mahananda river. The sight inspection has already been done on a primary basis by Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman of EBM, and Amlan Bhaduri, leader of Opposition in the BOC.

Choudhury said: “The drain will be constructed from Ward 2 to the Mahananda river at the Sahapur Gram Panchayat to carry the water of 12 wards which are currently getting waterlogged due to the lack of proper sewage system to flush out a huge amount of water brought by incessant rains. We are getting prepared to construct the drain with approval from BOC and funds.”

The situation of EBM area further declined with rains of 117.80 mm in the last 24 hours. Areas like Sarbamangalapally, Subhaspally, Krishnapally, Malanchapally, Bluchar and many more got waterlogged. The Netaji Municipal Market also has stagnant water. Malda Zilla School, Thakur Anukul Chandra High School also have water in their premises.

Wards 3, 4, 11, 12, 13, 24, 25, 29 are reportedly the worst affected.

Temporary flood centres have been opened in various schools and other buildings. District Magistrate, sub-divisional officer are paying visits to affected areas. Councillors of different wards, especially those adjacent to Mahananda, have been arranging the distribution of cooked food, drinking water, dresses and medicines. Mahananda on Thursday morning was flowing at a height of 21.08 metres over the danger level and is in rising mode. The Meteorology department has already flagged a red notice for Malda.