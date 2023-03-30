Engineering student found dead in Asansol

An engineering student who was missing since Monday evening was found dead on Tuesday night at Hirapur in Asansol.

According to sources, the student left her home on Monday evening to go to market. When she did not return after a few hours her family members tried to reach her over phone but failed. Later they lodged a missing diary at the Hirapur police station.

On Tuesday night, local people saw the student’s body lying beside the road in New Town area of Hirapur.

Her body was recovered by the police and sent for autopsy. It is alleged that there were several injury marks present in the body. The student’s father alleged that his daughter has been murdered. Police have started a probe. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report in order to ascertain the cause of death.