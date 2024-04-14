Engineering student ends life

Kolkata: An 18-year-old engineering student was found dead at the hostel of her institute in Alipore on Friday. Police have found a suicide note and have sent the body for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.



According to the preliminary investigation, it has been stated that the student died by suicide. The police recovered a suicide note which mentioned that the student wanted to study literature but was forced to take up engineering under family pressure.

The deceased was a first year student at the polytechnic. It has been reported that her roommates were not present on Friday and the authorities got suspicious after the student did not leave her room for the entire day.

After many calls when the deceased identified as Nandita did not open the door, the hostel authorities called the police. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Rushed to the SSKM Hospital, Nandita was declared dead by the doctors there.