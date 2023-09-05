‘Engage more construction workers from Bengal to prevent migration’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, urged CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India) to engage more construction workers of Bengal in their ongoing and upcoming projects to prevent their migration in expectation of a higher income.



She also said that Central agencies are harassing businessmen across the country just as they are plaguing her family though she has never accepted “even a single cup of tea from anybody”.

The TMC supremo, who has often blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the alleged harassment, called this a “political vendetta” but did not name any political party.

“Sometimes some people may disturb you. But it is not only you. Do not be weak, All businessmen are being harassed by agencies. Even my family is also harassed though I have not taken a single paisa or ever had a cup of tea from anyone in my life. This is a political vendetta. If anything happens, you (businessmen) should take proper legal steps,” she said.

Banerjee also welcomed builders and investors to the state and assured them of all assistance by the administration.

“If you have any problem, you can complain to me. You have online options — ‘Mukhomontri ke bolo’ (tell the CM) and ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at the doorstep).

Speaking about workers, she said: “Our workers are our assets. Construction workers, particularly those hailing from Murshidabad, Malda and North Dinajpur do excellent work. Due to their expertise, they are lured to other states or countries with the promise of higher income. But in most cases, their safety gets compromised. We have started an app for migrant workers. We will provide you with a database of these workers. More than 50 lakh workers are there. I urge you to engage workers from this database rather than hire from outside. Try to convince them to work in our state”, Banerjee said while addressing ‘Statecon 2023’, a real estate convention organised by CREDAI, West Bengal.

She highlighted that the state government has adopted a liberalised land policy to facilitate development, especially in Kolkata where land plays a pivotal role.

“We have changed our land policy. Fifteen per cent of land in tea gardens can be developed for tourism purposes. We are now ready to offer land on a freehold basis which eliminates the hassles of searching for land. We have a land bank. So CREDAI can take part in logistics hubs or in developing industrial clusters,” she added.

She requested CREDAI to blacklist the unscrupulous promoters who cheat people with the promise of handing over flats.

“Sometimes we receive complaints of people getting cheated with the promise of handing over flats. When you buy a flat, the promoter has to ensure security and amenities like drinking water, cleanliness etc. You should blacklist these promoters,” she added.

Banerjee urged CREDAI to also conceive projects for the economically weaker sections so they can buy flats at an affordable rate.