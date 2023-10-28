Enforcement Directorate refused permission by SSKM to collect Bhadra’s voice sample

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was not allowed to collect the voice sample of Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, popularly known as ‘Kalighat-er kaku’ by the SSKM Hospital authorities on Thursday.

Bhadra is admitted at the hospital for the past two months at the cardiology department. He was arrested on May 30 from his house. Within days of his arrest, his wife passed away. To conduct the last rites he was granted parole. Once his parole was over, Bhadra returned to the correctional home but fell sick. He was admitted to the SSKM hospital. Later, Bhadra, who needed to undergo an operation, demanded liberty to receive treatment from a private hospital. After the operation he returned to the correctional home but again fell sick about two months ago. Since then, he has been in the hospital.

On Thursday, when ED officials went to SSKM for his voice sample collection, hospital authorities informed the central agency that Bhadra is not in a condition to provide one. The ED officials had to leave the hospital without the voice sample.