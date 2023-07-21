Ending long arrival time, migratory birds finally flock at Kulik Sanctuary

Raiganj: The migratory birds have finally started to converge at the Kulik Bird Sanctuary. Located near Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, this is the largest bird sanctuary in Asia. However, this year the birds have arrived late. Experts have blamed it on global warming and absence of rain in many places along the route.



Every year, the migratory birds begin to arrive in the sanctuary from the last week of May. However, this year even in June, there was no sight of the winged guests.

It was a matter of grave concern for foresters, bird enthusiasts and environmentalists. However, with the birds starting to arrive, the visitors too have started flocking at Kulik. The secretary of People For Animals of North Dinajpur district Gautam Tantia said: “The number of birds at Kulik is also less. We came to know that several hundred birds have been spotted perching on the trees of nearby localities. Scarcity of food in the forest areas allegedly forced them to nearby localities. We appeal to the forest officials to take measures to ensure their return to the sanctuary.”

The divisional forest officer of Raiganj Social Forestry Division, Dawa Sangma Sherpa said: “We have arranged for more food for the birds in the sanctuary.” It is reported that around one lakh migratory birds including Cormorants, Egrets, Open Bill Storks and Night Herons from South East Asian countries converge at the Raiganj Kulik Bird Sanctuary every year.

After nesting, giving birth to young ones and nurturing them, they start to

leave the sanctuary in the last week of October.