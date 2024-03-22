Ending all speculation, Mausam Noor starts campaigning for TMC in Malda

Malda: Setting aside all speculations and whispers by the opposition parties, Mausam Benazir Noor, MP Rajya Sabha, started campaigning in support of the Trinamool Congress candidate in Amrity Gram Panchayat (GP) of English



Bazar on Friday.

On the campaign trail, she gave the call — “BJP hotao, desh bachao” (Remove BJP, save country). The district leadership of the party along with TMC candidate, Shahnawaz Ali Raihan, in South Malda Lok Sabha constituency got enthused after seeing Mausam Noor. She campaigned in various areas of Amrity GP accompanied by Pratibha Singh, party president of the respective block, and others.Mausam Noor took an earthen pot representing “Laxmir Bhandar” in the campaign to highlight the state government’s project and asked the people to vote in support of the Trinamool candidate.

Noor said: “Trinamool Congress has given me the proper platform in Rajya Sabha. We do not want BJP to benefit from cross voting which happened in the last 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I became a Trinamool candidate for Lok Sabha constituency from North Malda. Isha Khan Chowdhury was the candidate of the Congress party from my family. I expected the party to field me as the candidate in North Malda but that didn’t happen. It is the party’s decision and I accept it. I am a TMC soldier working for CM Mamata Banerjee. Now I have started the election campaign for the two candidates of the party to win. No matter who the candidate is, everyone must assume that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the candidate

in all the seats.”

On the other hand, Khagen Murmu, BJP candidate of North Malda Lok Sabha constituency, participated in the election campaign by worshiping in temples in Ratua and Pukhuria areas of Chanchal Sub-Division. He also went from house-to-house in different areas and asked people to vote for the party.