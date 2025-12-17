Encroachments persist as traders demand ‘No Vending Zone’ status

Siliguri: Encroachments on footpaths continue to be a long-standing civic issue in Siliguri, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and affecting local businesses despite repeated administrative measures. Raising concern over the situation along Hill Cart Road—one of the city’s most important thoroughfares—the Hill Cart Road business organisation has demanded that the stretch be declared a ‘No Vending Zone’.

The demand was placed during a press conference held on Tuesday at the Siliguri Journalists’ Club. Members of the business organisation said unchecked occupation of footpaths by street vendors has created serious problems for pedestrians, tourists and permanent traders alike.

According to the traders, declaring Hill Cart Road a ‘No Vending Zone’ would restore free movement for pedestrians and improve the overall appearance of the area, which serves as a key gateway for tourists visiting Siliguri. “Hill Cart Road is an identity of Siliguri. Every year a large number of tourists use this road for communication. People visit Seth Srilal Market and Hong Kong Market through this route. Due to continuous encroachments, walking has become difficult and the area looks gaudy,” said Sanat Jha, a trader and member of the organisation. “We want the administration, especially the Mayor, to take action and provide a systematic solution by declaring this road a no vending zone.”

Hill Cart Road, one of the city’s main arteries, has long witnessed the presence of food stalls, garment shops and footwear vendors occupying footpaths. Although eviction drives were carried out in the past—some personally led by Mayor Gautam Deb—the traders allege that the situation returned to the same state within days.

Traders further claimed that the number of encroachments has been steadily increasing, with temporary stalls often blocking the frontage of permanent shops, directly impacting their businesses. Calling for urgent administrative intervention, the business organisation stressed the need for a permanent and planned solution

to the problem.