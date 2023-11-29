Encroachment: SMC begins listing vending and non-vending zones

With the aim of restricting encroachment, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started listing out vending and non-vending zones in Siliguri. A list has been prepared which will be sent to the Public Works department of Bengal government within December 30.

This was discussed on Wednesday at the 22nd board of members meeting of the present board of SMC. After getting approval from the government, the SMC will mark the zones with hoardings.

“Illegal encroachment is a major problem in the city which creates traffic congestion. Many vendors set up stalls here and there in the entire city without any system. We want to create a systematic management plan for the vendors,” said Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri.

He further said: “The PWD department asked us to send the list within December 30. After getting approval we will set up hoardings in the areas and accordingly, the vendors will have to run their stalls.”

A total of 136 vending and non-vending stalls will be marked out. Out of these, 43 areas will be marked as non-vending zones and 93 as vending zones. Meanwhile, the SMC has taken the initiative to beautify Jorapani and Fuleswari rivers. Cleaning has already begun and now the river banks will be beautified.

New toilets will be made there. For this work, around 706 houses will have to be pushed back. The project cost is Rs 14 crore