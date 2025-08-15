Encroachment: Patients, ambulances face difficulties at Malda Med Hosp

Malda: Patients, relatives and ambulance drivers are facing severe difficulties entering the ‘Matrima’ building of Malda Medical College and Hospital owing to encroachments coupled with alleged inaction by the authorities.

The main access road has been illegally occupied by vendors selling clothes, snacks and fried food—some cooking dangerously on open gas flames.

Everyday, hundreds of people from Malda, nearby districts and even other states use this route, often in emergency situations. “It’s impossible to take an ambulance directly to the ‘Matrima’ building. We lose precious time taking a longer route,” complained an ambulance driver. Vendors themselves admitted the obstruction, acknowledging the risk of accidents.

Principal Parthapratim Mukhopadhyay said: “The situation is dangerous. Vendors have occupied both sides of the road and ambulances can’t pass through quickly. We have told them to vacate the area; if they don’t, we will seek police action.”

Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, Chairman of Englishbazar Municipality and the Rogi Kalyan Samity, confirmed: “The board has discussed the matter. No encroachment or antisocial activities will be allowed inside or outside the MMCH premises. Action will be taken immediately.”

South Malda BJP General Secretary Amlan Bhadhuri accused the administration of negligence: “Vendors sit outside the ‘Matrima’ wing with gas cylinders and naked flames—an accident could happen anytime.

If nothing changes in a few days, we will launch a larger movement.” Locals and patient families urge swift intervention before a tragedy occurs.