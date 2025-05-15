Encroachment: Municipal officials inspect Bhawaniganj Market

Cooch Behar: The Bhawaniganj Market, one of the largest and oldest markets in Cooch Behar district, is set to undergo much-needed changes after an inspection by top municipal officials on Wednesday.

Cooch Behar Municipal Chairman Rabindra Nath Ghosh, District Business Committee Chairman Moti Lal Jain, Secretary Suraj Ghosh and other officials visited the market to assess its current condition. The inspection revealed several issues, including dilapidated market buildings, poor drainage systems and rampant encroachment of footpaths by shopkeepers.

“The condition of Bhawaniganj Market is very poor. Buyers are hesitant to come here because of the unhygienic and congested environment. Shopkeepers are also doing business on footpaths and over drains,” said Municipal Chairman Rabindra Nath Ghosh. He added that strict instructions have been issued to keep the drains and footpaths clear and the use of plastic has also been prohibited.

During the inspection, it was also found that many shopkeepers were operating without proper trade and fire licenses. For now, the authorities have issued warnings to give shopkeepers time to resolve these issues. However, the Chairman warned that strict action will be taken under municipal laws if necessary steps are not taken.

Bhawaniganj Market has previously seen parts of its structure collapse, prompting urgent calls for redevelopment. The Municipality recently held a meeting with the District Business Committee to discuss renovating the market.

“We have been demanding improvements to the market for a long time,” said Suraj Ghosh, Secretary of the Business Committee. “A meeting was held on Tuesday to address these concerns and today’s inspection is a step forward. We hope the redevelopment work begins soon.”