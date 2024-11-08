Encouragement: District admin introduces posters in Toto script

Alipurduar: In a special initiative ahead of the Madarihat by-election, the district administration is working to encourage the 1,120 Toto voters from Tading Hills, near Bhutan, to cast their votes. The Totos, one of the world’s smallest indigenous groups, are making a concerted effort to ensure their voices are heard in this important democratic event.

Totopara, located in the Madarihat Assembly Constituency, is the only home of the Toto people, who are among the oldest and smallest tribes globally, with a population of just 1,632. The Toto Para has two polling booths and the administration is keen to boost voter turnout in this unique community.

For the first time, the district administration has introduced voting awareness posters, banners and flex materials printed in the Toto script. These have been displayed throughout Totopara to engage voters. The administration hopes that using the Toto script will resonate with the community and inspire more participation in the election.

This initiative comes after the recognition of the Toto script last year, when local resident Dhaniram Toto received the Padma Shri for creating a Toto dictionary.

This recognition allowed the administration to print materials in the Toto script without any hurdles.

District Magistrate R Vimala expressed her optimism, stating: “Every community has a unique connection to its language and script. I believe the Toto people will feel deeply honoured by this effort and I hope they will actively participate in this celebration of democracy.”

Dhaniram Toto expressed pride in the recognition, saying: “It’s a proud moment for our community to see our script being used in such an important context. This will certainly encourage more Totos to vote.” Bhakta Toto, Secretary of the Toto Kalyan Samiti, added: “It’s a proud step for the administration to finally recognise our script and I’ve long advocated for its inclusion in the ballot.”