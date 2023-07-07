Encounters with wild animals: Forest personnel to guard poll stations on forest fringes

Jalpaiguri: Approximately 20 polling stations located near forests in Jalpaiguri will receive security cover from forest personnel to safeguard poll workers from potential encounters with wild animals.



A special patrolling team, consisting of armed and tracker personnel, was deployed on Friday.

According to the forest department, out of approximately 110 polling stations in the Matiali block of Jalpaiguri district, around 6-7 stations are situated near the Gorumara National Park.

Similarly, in the Nagrakata block, around 10-12 stations are close to forests. The polling centres on the fringes of the forest in the Matiali Block fall within the jurisdiction of Khunia Squared Range, Gorumara North Range, Chalsa Territorial Range, as well as some South and Lataguri Ranges.

In the Nagrakata area, these centres are covered by Chalsa Range, Binnaguri WildLife Squared, Diana Range, and Moraghat Range. Security arrangements have been made accordingly.

By Friday afternoon, foresters had visited all the polling booths to meet the presiding officers and provide them with contact numbers for immediate communication. Additionally, a patrolling team consisting of 6-7 individuals and two vehicles has been deployed for quick action. Each vehicle will have one officer, three gunmen, and three tracker personnel equipped with the necessary tools and weapons.

These areas are highly vulnerable with elephants, bison and leopards straying in.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, the DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) of the Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, stated: “A meeting was held on July 5 with the additional chief secretary, who ordered additional security for wildlife in the polling booths. Arrangements have been made accordingly to ensure the safety of poll workers and voters. Patrolling will begin today and will continue until the completion of the polls. We are monitoring the presence of elephants and other wild animals around the booths located near the forest.”