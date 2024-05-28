Empty EMU rake derails at Liluah

Kolkata: Three Express trains were delayed after an empty Howrah-bound EMU rake derailed at Liluah on Tuesday at around 7:05 am. Due to the derailment, the down main line and reversible line were affected at Liluah.



The train movement on the down line resumed at 8:18 am while the trains on up main line, which was also infringed, were run up to Belur through up Howrah-Burdwan Chord line and thereafter followed the normal path of up main line.

The three down Express trains which were delayed included 13010 DN Doon Express, 13020 DN Bagh Express and 15712 DN Katihar-Howrah Express. The empty rake which derailed was moving from Seoraphuli to Howrah, and was diverted at Liluah from down main line to reversible line. Since the rake was empty, no one was injured in the incident. Train movements on Howrah-Burdwan main line section were also maintained by using other unaffected lines. The rerailment work completed at 11:02 am and afterwards normal movements through the Up Main line were resumed.

Kausik Mitra Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway stated: “A detailed investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the derailment. The safety of passengers and Railway personnel is our utmost priority, and all necessary measures are being taken to address the situation.”