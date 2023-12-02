Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities 2023: 40 people awarded

Kolkata: Forty persons were conferred with the state awards for empowerment of Persons with Disabilities 2023 on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on Saturday.



The theme this year was “United in action to rescue and achieve the sustainable development goals for, with and by persons with disabilities”.

The programme was organised by the State Commissionerate for the Persons with Disabilities under the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department.

State minister Shashi Panja said that it is a day of celebration and the programme was celebrating persons with disabilities. Talking about the the Rojgar Mela, which she and West Bengal Legislative Assembly speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay later inaugurated, Panja stressed on the need for non-government organisations to also proactively hire persons with disability.

Bandyopadhyay said that the private companies and their CRS does not end with making roads, they need to step forward and help the persons with disability get employment along with the government’s effort on the same.

The Rojgar Mela which will be held from Saturday to Sunday, will create a gateway for Persons with Disabilities to meet prospective employers from the corporate world and explore their employment potential and opportunities.

State awards were given for outstanding achievements in various categories, including outstanding employee and self-employed with disability, individual or institution working for the cause of disability, role model, sports and research work, amongst others.

The awardees were felicitated with a medal and cash prize of Rs 15,000 per person.

A publication compiling orders and circulars issued by different government departments regarding rights, benefits and facilities of persons with disabilities namely “SFURAN” was also released. The IDPD was observed across the state in different districts

on Saturday.