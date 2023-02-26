Empanelled high school candidate held for forging caste docu to get job

malda: An empanelled candidate for high school, Tapan Mandal, of Tajpur village under the Bhutni Police Station was arrested for submitting a fake Scheduled Caste certificate.



The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) had intimated the matter to the district administration and an FIR

was lodged by Suresh Chandra Rano, Subdivisional Officer (SDO) Sadar.

The police then arrested the accused for forgery.

Mr Rano said: “The name was given by the School Service Commission and an FIR was filed at the Manikchak police station. The arrest was made thereafter.”

According to sources, Tapan Mandal was empanelled for the job of a high school teacher in the SC category but his certificate was later found to be forged.

The WBCSSC sent the name to Malda district administration to take action and an FIR was filed.

The police started a search for Mandal who was finally arrested from Mathurapur under the Manikchak Police Station on Friday night.