Eminent singer Kalyani Kazi no more; CM mourns

kolkata: Kalyani Kazi, an eminent singer and the youngest daughter-in-law of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam died in the city on Friday after a prolonged illness.



Kazi (87) passed away at SSKM Hospital where she was shifted from a nursing home in South Kolkata a few days back.

She died following multi organ failure. She had been suffering from leukaemia for quite some time and also had renal problems.

Kazi, the widow of Kazi Nazrul Islam’s younger son Kazi Aniruddha, is survived by two sons and a daughter who lives in the US.

Condoling her death Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement, Kalyani Kazi’s singing style used to enthral listeners making them spellbound.

“Bengal government conferred on her the Sangeet Maha Samman award in 2015. She was a member of the advisory council of Poschimbongo Kazi Nazrul Islam Akademi,” Banerjee recalled.

One of Kazi’s sons Kazi Anirban told reporters at the hospital: “We have requested the Bengal government to keep mother’s body at Peace Haven mortuary for a day to enable our sister Anindita Kazi to arrive from the US tomorrow morning and mother’s last rites will be performed afterwards.”