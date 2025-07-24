Emergency dredging at Teesta-Mahananda Link Canal begins

Jalpaiguri: In the absence of monsoon rains, water levels at the Gajoldoba Teesta Barrage and the Teesta-Mahananda Link Canal have significantly dropped, prompting authorities to begin emergency dredging operations. Taking advantage of the low water pressure, the Irrigation department and the Barrage Division launched a major dredging initiative on Wednesday as part of a long-term maintenance plan.

The West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited (WBMDTCL) is executing the dredging work, aimed at restoring the water-carrying capacity of the canal and ensuring uninterrupted supply to critical sectors.

According to the Teesta Left Bank Division of the Irrigation department, the operation serves three primary goals: improving the navigability of the barrage, maintaining the drinking water supply to Siliguri Municipal Corporation and ensuring stable water flow to the hydroelectric power station at Phansidewa.

Water from the Teesta Barrage is released in two directions. One stream flows toward Jalpaiguri via Milanpally through the Teesta River.

The other flows through the left side of the barrage via the Teesta-Mahananda Link Canal, supplying water for irrigation, drinking water to Siliguri and three hydroelectric power projects at Haptiyagachh, Leusipukur

and Bholagachh.

On Wednesday, over 30 dumpers were stationed at Gajoldoba, being loaded with sand excavated from the canal. Several earthmovers were deployed to extract sand—accumulated up to depths of 4 to 5 feet—and load

it for removal.

AK Singh, Deputy General Manager of WBMDTCL, stated: “Extensive dredging has started along the Teesta-Mahananda Link Canal near the barrage. With no significant rainfall in the hills, there is minimal water pressure, making it an ideal time to carry out this essential work.”

Over time, sand and sediment flowing from the hills have accumulated in the canal, severely reducing its depth. Officials noted that the 2023 lake outburst in Sikkim worsened the situation, depositing large amounts of silt and gravel that choked the canal’s flow. This sediment build-up had already started affecting water distribution to both municipal and power sectors.

Despite the significance of the ongoing work, Chief Engineer of the Teesta Barrage, Debashis Mallik, declined to comment when approached.