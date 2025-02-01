EM Bypass: Woman brutally stabbed to death; three held

Kolkata: A woman was brutally stabbed multiple times and murdered by three individuals, including a minor, on Thursday night in front of a popular dhaba on the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.

Police have arrested two accused, including a woman and also apprehended the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) while another person is still evading arrest. According to police, the entire incident was an outcome of an illicit relationship between the deceased and the man yet to be arrested. It was learnt that a man identified as Farouque Ansari had an extramarital affair with a married woman identified as Rafiya Shakil Sheikh. On Thursday night around 8 pm, they were having tea at a tea stall near the dhaba in the Metropolitan area.

Both of them had arrived at the said area riding an SUV meant for off-roading.

Suddenly another luxurious SUV arrived and three persons, including a woman and a minor boy deboarded. Before anyone could understand anything, the woman allegedly started assaulting Rafiya. When Rafiya tried to flee the minor boy with the help of another person caught and stabbed multiple times. Seeing his wife and son, Ansari along with the unknown driver of the other SUV managed to flee with the vehicles. After stabbing Rafiya, the three accused tried to flee but were caught by the locals.

Rafiya was rushed to the NRS Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries late on Thursday night. During the investigation, police came to know that Ansari’s family members had installed a GPS tracker. On Thursday night Farouque’s minor son, his wife Shahjadi Farouque and his relative Wasim Akram followed him through the GPS tracker.

Police came to know that Ansari owns a business of renting out cars. After a thorough interrogation, police arrested Shahjadi and Akram while the CCL was taken into safe custody. Cops also recovered the murder weapon.

Shahjadi and Akram have been remanded to police custody till February 11 after they were produced at the Alipore court while the CCL was sent to a home by the Juvenile

Justice Board (JJB).