EM Bypass hoarding collapse puts KMC ad policy under scanner

Kolkata: The collapse of a 30 feet hoarding at EM Bypass on Tuesday morning, leading to hour-long traffic jam, has apparently brought the new advertisement policy of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) under the scanner as questions surrounding safety concerns have jumped to the fore.

The hoarding reportedly collapsed near Captain Bheri close to the Metropolitan Crossing. Eyewitnesses, including traffic guards, recalled that casualty was averted as the flow of traffic, due to heavy rain, was comparatively less. Based on a report from Beliaghata Traffic Guard, police wrote to KMC to recheck the stability of these temporary hoardings but the civic body has reportedly replied that it gave no permission for it and was in the dark concerning the advertiser’s identity.

Coincidentally, in the wake of Mumbai’s hoarding-collapse incident this year which killed and injured many, the KMC introduced a new advertisement policy to hold advertisers liable in case of any accident.

In its policy, from Jessore Road side to Salt Lake Stadium along with Biswa Banga Sarani and EM Bypass upto Parama Island, was designated as “Green Zone” where no hoarding or display material are allowed without permission of “competent authority”. Question arises what is the mechanism in place, if at all any, to keep a check for violations.

Sources said what is of more concern is that the policy spells out that if advertisement is found displayed without prior permission of Municipal Commissioner/Competent Authority of KMC and thereafter if the agency comes forward for permission for advertisement, then the Municipal Commissioner, upon hearing, may regularise such structure which was previously installed without permission by charging a fees. “This clearly allows illegal hoardings to become legal in exchange of money such as in the case of illegal buildings,” said a citizen who was stuck in the traffic jam.