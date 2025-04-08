EM Bypass: Elderly person dies as bus runs over him

Kolkata: An elderly person was killed in a road accident on Monday afternoon on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass after a bus ran over him.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Haromohan Rajbanshi (62) of Jyotinagar of New Town was riding his motorcycle through the RA Block in Sukantanagar area adjacent to EM Bypass. It was learnt that Rajbanshi was moving towards EM Bypass along the road in front of the RA market. As soon as he reached EM Bypass, a state-run bus which was coming from Salt Lake and moving towards Parama Island allegedly hit him. The elderly man was rescued and rushed to the Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The residents of Sukantanagar area alleged that the spot where the accident took place is very crucial and accident-prone. The place where the road in front of the RA market merges with the EM Bypass is a bit steep. When any vehicle approaches the EM Bypass, the driver has to accelerate more to go up. Here, the buses stop for boarding and deboarding of passengers which increases the chance of accidents.

Another major issue of that place and its adjacent areas is that the traffic on EM Bypass is managed by the Kolkata Police while the police station jurisdiction falls under the Bidhannagar City Police. About the issue, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Bidhannagar Division, Aneesh Sarkar said: “The traffic in the said area is looked after by the Kolkata Police while we manage the law and order situation. We are coordinating with the Kolkata Police to find out how the issues can be managed.”