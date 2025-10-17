EM Bypass: 3 Rajasthan murder accused arrested

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Thursday evening arrested three wanted criminals from near the EM Bypass under Phoolbagan Police Station limits. The trio, wanted by Rajasthan Police in connection with a murder case, was caught after a dramatic chase.

According to police, officers from Phoolbagan Police Station received information about three men moving suspiciously in the area. Acting on the tip-off, a patrolling team intercepted them near a multiplex on Narkeldanga Main Road. During questioning, the suspects gave evasive answers about their identity and destination.

Suddenly, one of them tried to flee. While two were immediately detained, police chased the third, who crossed the EM Bypass and entered Purbachal Housing Complex in Salt Lake by scaling the boundary wall. The man even entered a flat, but fled again when the

residents raised an alarm. He was eventually nabbed after a brief chase.

At the police station, the accused were identified as Ganpat Gurjar, Mahesh Gurjar, and Dharmendra Gurjar. During interrogation, police learnt that the trio was involved in a murder case registered at Kuchaman Police Station in Didwana district of Rajasthan. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Kuchaman police station later confirmed their involvement.

The accused were kept in safe custody overnight. On Friday, a team from Rajasthan Police arrived in Kolkata and coordinated with city police officials. The trio is expected to be produced before the Sealdah Court for transit remand before being handed over to the Rajasthan Police following necessary procedures.