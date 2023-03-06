EM Bypass: 1 hurt after car rams into divider

KOLKATA: A man suffered minor injury after a car rammed into the median divider on the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass early on Sunday morning near Metropolitan bus stop.



While the driver of the car suffered minor injury, the owner of the car who was sitting beside the driver escaped unhurt.

The incident took place around 5:30 am when the car was moving towards Science City crossing from Chingrihata.

Sources informed that the car bearing registration number of Gujrat lost control at the diversion after crossing the Metropolitan bus stop. The car rammed with the median divider.

Due to the impact, one of the tyres exploded. Though the driver reportedly suffered minor injury, police claimed that nobody was injured in the incident.

The car has been towed away by the cops Tiljala traffic guard initially. Later the car was seized at the Pragati Maidan police station.