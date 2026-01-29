Elusive clouded leopard photographed in core area of the Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: After the Royal Bengal Tiger, another rare wild resident has drawn attention in Buxa Tiger Reserve. A clouded leopard — one of Asia’s most elusive and endangered species — has been captured on trap cameras installed in the reserve. For the first time in years, a clear full-body image of the animal has been recorded, generating excitement among forest officials and wildlife enthusiasts.



The forest department said the image was captured by a trap camera deep inside the core area of Rajabhatkhawa’s dense forests, roughly 20 km from the Bhutan hills. The animal is clearly identifiable in the photograph, confirming its presence in the region.

Deputy field director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (West), Harikrishnan PJ, said: “The clouded leopard is extremely shy and rare. Spotting one during the daytime is virtually impossible. Capturing this image in the forest’s core area is a moment of great joy. Protecting these animals is a collective responsibility.”

The clouded leopard (Neofelis nebulosa) is a nocturnal inhabitant of dense forests in Northeast India, Bhutan, Nepal, and parts of Southeast Asia. Named for its cloud-like coat patterns, it is an agile climber that spends most of its time in trees. Experts say images of this species are extremely rare, as it rarely comes to the ground, especially during daylight.

The rare sighting comes on the heels of tiger activity in the reserve. On January 15, camera traps captured images of an adult male tiger in the western part of Buxa, which has since been regularly recorded hunting chital deer. On Tuesday, a full-grown Royal Bengal Tiger was reportedly seen in the Kalikhola area of neighbouring Bhutan, adjacent to Bhutanaghat in eastern Buxa.

The photographs went viral, prompting forest officials to launch verification and intensive combing operations.

Buxa Tiger Reserve continues to emerge as a vital sanctuary for India’s endangered wildlife, highlighting both its ecological richness and the ongoing need for protection.