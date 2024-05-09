Elocution contest on Swami Vivekananda’s teachings held at SNU

KOLKATA: Sister Nivedita University’s (SNU) NSS Wing, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Calcutta West Ridge, organised a thought-provoking elocution competition recently.



Aimed at fostering a positive attitude among students towards the profound teachings of Swami Vivekananda, the event focused on the theme ‘Swami Vivekananda and his ideology: Challenges of Life and how to handle them.’

The competition witnessed an overwhelming response, with 156 students participating in the preliminary round.

Seven finalists emerged from this rigorous selection process to vie for top honors.

Amitava Mookerjee, president of the Rotary Club of Calcutta West Ridge, delivered the keynote address. The evening culminated with a captivating play performed by the talented students and faculty members, encapsulating the essence of Vivekananda’s ideology.

The elocution competition served as a platform for students to delve deep into the timeless wisdom of Swami Vivekananda, offering practical insights into navigating life’s challenges with resilience and courage.