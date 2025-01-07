Elevated corridor project worth Rs 1400 cr sanctioned for Sevoke

Darjeeling: The Central government has approved a Rs 1,400 crore project to construct a 14-km elevated corridor connecting Sevoke Cantonment to Sevoke Bazar near Siliguri, stated Darjeeling MP Raju Bista. The project, aimed at transforming regional connectivity, is scheduled to be completed within three years, he said.

Terming it a “dream project” for the people of the region, Bista stated: “This project fulfils a vision to provide world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity, and ease traffic congestion.” The elevated corridor is set to reduce travel time and provide a hassle-free commuting experience for both residents and tourists, enhancing regional connectivity. The project is part of broader efforts to upgrade National Highway-10, a crucial link for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Sikkim, and the Dooars. “In May 2023, I had requested Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to expedite infrastructure upgrades along NH 10, citing its importance to national security and the daily struggles of commuters” he said. The National Highway-10 is a strategically important road connecting the border state of Sikkim with the plains of West Bengal. It is also dubbed the lifeline of Sikkim.

The highway plays a vital role in facilitating travel, trade and tourism along with national security. The NH10 spans approximately 174 km out of which the stretch falling in West Bengal from Sevoke to Rangpo, running along the river Teesta is around 52 km. The Sikkim stretch from Rangpo to the capital Gangtok is about 122 km.

The road, ravaged by landslides, especially during monsoons, has been a witness to many accidents. Incidentally, the 52.10 km Sevoke-Rangpo section in West Bengal of the National Highway-10 has been handed over to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) from the state PWD for development and maintenance. A notification to this effect was published in the Gazette of India on October 29, 2024. “The go-ahead for the 14-km elevated corridor project, in less than a year, is a testament to the government’s commitment towards development of infrastructure in this region. The new corridor will eliminate the traffic bottlenecks caused by the railway level crossing at Sevoke, ensuring a smooth journey for travelers,” added Bista. The scenic Sevoke area, known for its natural beauty, is expected to witness a tourism boom with improved accessibility and connectivity. The elevated corridor is also projected to benefit the local economy by increasing tourist footfall and creating new economic opportunities, claimed the MP. In addition to this project, Bista stated that he has been pursuing several other infrastructure initiatives, including an alternative to the Coronation Bridge; the Siliguri Ring Road project and new highways connecting Siliguri to Darjeeling, Teesta, and Bijanbari.

“Progress has been made and positive news will follow soon” claimed Bista.