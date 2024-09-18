Elephants worshipped at Gorumara Park

JALPAIGURI: Keeping with tradition, the pet elephants (‘kumki’) of the West Bengal Forest department were honored at Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri on Vishwakarma Puja, as elephants are regarded as Lord Vishwakarma’s mount. Held at the ‘Dhupjhora Pilkhana’ (Elephant Rest Shed), this annual ritual drew tourists, forest staff, and locals.

Banita Ghosh, a tourist from Kolkata, expressed her amazement at witnessing the special celebration. “I have seen Vishwakarma Puja in Kolkata, but I never imagined that his mount would also be worshiped with such reverence. Seeing it with my own eyes has been a completely new experience. I wouldn’t have known that Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated like this if I hadn’t come here.” Locally known as ‘Mahakal,’ the elephants are revered despite frequent human-wildlife conflicts in the Gorumara region. The Mahakal Temple on the Lataguri-Chalsa road has become a notable tourist attraction where visitors often stop to offer prayers.

The Puja has evolved into a significant festival for forest workers and local residents. On the day of the celebration, ‘kumki’ elephants, including Motirani, Champa, Barshan, Yuvraj, and Jenny, were bathed in the Murti River and anointed with colorful intricate designs. Their names were written on their bodies for easy identification by tourists before they were brought to the worship site. Rajeev Dey, assistant divisional forest officer of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, highlighted the cultural significance of the event. “Despite the damage caused by elephant attacks throughout the year, the elephants are still revered and are considered holy. Local people participate in the elephant Puja every year with great enthusiasm.

This year, a total of 28 ‘kumki’ elephants were worshiped across Dhupjhora, Gorumara and Budhuram beats of the Gorumara Wildlife Division. The elephants are treated to a special feast on this day, consisting of rice, pulses, bananas, sugarcane and other fruits. This ritual not only reflects our wildlife culture but also underscores the harmonious relationship between humans and wildlife.”