Elephants stray into Dakshin Patkapara, officials on alert

Alipurduar: A herd of elephants strayed into the Dakshin Patkapara area, around 12 km from the Alipurduar district headquarters, on Sunday, triggering panic among residents.

Around noon, three of them—a large tusker, a female and a calf—were trapped in a tea grower’s garden near the Patkapara Tea Estate.

According to the Forest department, a herd of 19 elephants had moved early Sunday morning from the Chilapata forest in Jaldapara National Park towards the Buxa Tiger Reserve. While 16 elephants successfully crossed the main road, the remaining three were left stranded in the tea garden area.

Forest personnel from the Nimati Range, along with the Elephant Squad, rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Residents were moved to a safe distance, and police personnel from Alipurduar were deployed to maintain law and order. Officials said no major damage or injuries had been reported so far. The elephants remained in the garden beyond 11 a.m. under constant surveillance.

ADFO Novojit Dey of Buxa Tiger Reserve stated: “We expect the herd to move towards Buxa after sunset. Surveillance has been maintained since morning, and Forest Department teams, along with police personnel, are keeping a close watch to ensure

safety until then.”