Elephants of Forest dept honoured on Vishwakarma Puja at Gorumara

Jalpaiguri: In a cherished tradition, the Kumki elephants of the Bengal Forest department were honoured at Gorumara National Park on Vishwakarma Puja, as elephants are considered the sacred mount of Lord Vishwakarma. The annual ritual, held across all Pilkhanas (elephant rest sheds), attracted tourists, forest staff and locals.

From early morning, elephants, including Hilary, Kaveri, Jenny, Basanta, Bir and Bhim were bathed and groomed. Women from forest workers’ families decorated them with chalk and rice-powder designs (alpana). Rows of fruits and delicacies were arranged as a special feast for the Kumki elephants, including Hilary, Kali, and Krishna.

Around 1 pm on Wednesday, 22 elephants from various camps in Meteli block were worshipped, with the grandest celebration at Gachbari. Villagers and tourists gathered to witness the rituals, taking selfies with the elephants while observing the ceremonies. As per tradition, the elephants were given a holiday and treated to a feast of bananas, sugarcane, apples, pears and other fruits. Attendees were later served khichuri on plates made of sal leaves.

The Gachbari pilkhana tradition, observed since 1996, begins with fasting, bathing in the Murti River and decorating elephants with colourful chalk designs. Priests perform Vishwakarma Puja, chanting mantras and blowing conch shells, followed by the ceremonial worship of the elephants.

Worship ceremonies were conducted across camps: Dhupjhora (Hilary, Kaveri, Basanta, Jenny, Krishna), Gorumara (Teesta, Bholanath, Motirani, Nataraj, Yubaraj, Champa), Medla (Aranya, Raja, Shilabati, Amna, Rami), Tondu (Kiranraj, Barshan) and Gorati (Manik, Shraboni, Bhim).

Jiban Bishwakarma, beat officer of Dhupjhora Forest Beat, said: “The elephants, considered the vehicle of Vishwakarma, were worshipped with full respect. This ritual reflects our rich wildlife culture and highlights the harmonious relationship between humans and wildlife. It also emphasises the importance of elephant conservation alongside forest protection.”