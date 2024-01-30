Elephants damage school

Siliguri: A government primary school situated in Chhota Phapri area under Dabgram 1 Gram Panchayat was damaged by elephants.

The attacks continued for three consecutive days. The incident created panic in the area. Residents and parents of the students of the school staged a protest by locking teachers inside the school. Later, police from the Ashighar outpost reached the spot and brought the situation under control. There are at least one hundred students in the school. Elephants have continuously entered the school since Sunday. “The school kitchen was totally damaged and the elephant consumed the mid day meal stock. We are in constant fear,” stated Kusum Biswakarma, teacher. Shyama Prasad Chakladar, Range officer of Dabgram Forest range said: “We took all the necessary measures. We have asked the school authority to build a boundary wall.”