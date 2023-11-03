Elephant rampage claims 4 lives in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: On the heels of the Dinhata incident, a herd of six elephants roamed various areas under the Mathabhanga and Ghoksadanga Police Stations. The rampage started from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar on Friday morning. Four people lost their lives in the elephant attacks, while four others, including a forest worker, sustained injuries.



The deceased individuals have been identified as Buddheshwar Adhikari (55) and Ananda Pramanik (60), both residents of the Paradubi village Panchayat in Mathabhanga-II; Jayanti Sarkar (46) and Rekha Rani Roy (68), residents of Ghoksadanga.

The Forest department is actively working to guide the elephants back to the

forest. A large police force has been deployed.

According to the Forest department and local sources, after wandering in Dinhata on Thursday, this herd of six elephants entered the Sitalkuchi area on Friday. In Sitalkuchi, Abdul Latif Mia (40) and Mahmud Mia (61), were injured in an attack. The pachyderms then moved towards Mathabhanga where the herd broke up as they were chased by humans.

Bijan Kumar Nath, assistant Divisional Forest Officer of Cooch Behar Division, stated: “The six elephants ventured out of the Jaldapara forest and made their way towards the locality on Wednesday. Financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased and injured in accordance with government norms.”