Elephant on rampage damages houses, crops

Jalpaiguri: The Magurmari-I Gram Panchayat of Jalpaiguri is once again grappling with cases of elephant attacks. Local sources report that five houses were damaged in the recent elephant attack along with the destruction of crops in the area.



Wild elephants, in search of food from the Sonakhali Forest, have been causing havoc for several days in this area. On Sunday night, an elephant ventured into the Ghoshpara area of Magurmari-I Gram Panchayat (GP), causing residents to scramble for safety in the middle of the night.

The incident has instilled fear and panic in the locality, prompting residents to inform the Binnaguri Squad of the Forest department. The elephant returned to the

forest before forest officials could arrive.