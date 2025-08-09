Elephant on rampage damages homes, loots food

Jalpaiguri: A wild elephant went on a destructive rampage in tea garden labour colonies and adjoining villages of Jalpaiguri on Friday morning, damaging houses and consuming stored food. Residents managed to escape with their lives.

The incident took place in the Church Line area of Tilabari Division Tea Garden, Benai Para in Batabari and Muchipara in South Dhupjhora. Forest officials said the elephant strayed from the Lataguri forest, entered via Baradighi Tea Garden and reached Tilabari at dawn.

Budhni Kharia of Muchipara described the frightening moments: “I woke up to a loud noise and saw a huge elephant trying to get inside. We fled through the back door. By the time neighbours drove it away, it had broken part of our house and eaten all our stored food.”

The elephant also damaged the homes of Benai Mohammad in Benai Para and other labour quarters in Church Line. Forest workers from the Dhupjhora Beat rushed to the spot and drove the animal back into the Gorumara Forest. Later in the morning, officials inspected the affected sites. The victims have demanded compensation. The Forest department has assured that relief will be provided under government rules upon submission of the prescribed application form.